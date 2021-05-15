Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

A Delhi court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.

According to The Indian Express Delhi Police have also decided to announce a reward for his arrest.

The police had moved an application before the court to issue the NBW against Kumar and they approved of their application. “We also sent a letter to the Delhi government, informing that their official, Sushil Kumar, and his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher, have been named by the victims. Departmental action should be taken against him,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Reports also emerged earlier this week that the Delhi Police received information that Sushil has been hiding in a renowned Yoga Guru’s Ashram in Haridwar.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in absconding ever since the brawl that broke out on May 4, at the Chhatrasal Stadium led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Rana, the the former national champion wrestler Sagar Rana was beaten to death and a few were injured after clashes between two groups of wrestler broke out late last Tuesday night at the Chatrasal Stadium parking area.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said. Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said. The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case, police had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

