Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against 2 Associates of Sushil Kumar

As the police continue their investigations in the high profile Chhatrasal murder case, a Delhi Court has issued non-bailable warrants against two associates of Sushil Kumar. The court issued these warrants against Sushil’s associates Virender and Rohit, who were part of the brawl on 4 May.

Sushil, who was named in the FIR and is among those accused for the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar, is in police custody currently.

The Delhi police have also been questioning the 4 arrested (on Wednesday) from the Neeraj Bawana gang about the matter.

The veteran wrestler, who had been taken to Chandigarh and Haryana by the Crime Branch, has named others who were involved in the case too.

The two-time Olympic medallist Sushil and his associate Ajay Kumar had been arrested after 3 weeks on the run on 23 May by the Delhi Police.

During investigations, Sushil reportedly confessed to wanting to teach Sagar a lesson and that he had no intentions of murdering him.

During investigations, Sushil reportedly confessed to wanting to teach Sagar a lesson and that he had no intentions of murdering him.