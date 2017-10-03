Nominees announced for IAAF Athlete of Year 2017

Paris, Oct 3 (IANS) A total of 20 nominees for Men's and Women's Athlete of the Year 2017 have been announced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) headquartered in Monaco.

Men's 100m world champion Justin Gatlin was left out from the shortlist due to a former four-year suspension after doping violation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gatlin, 35, shocked Usain Bolt in 100m finals at the World Athletics Championships in August, the Jamaican's swan song of a glittering career.

The list of 10 men and 10 women was selected by an international panel of athletics experts. Monday marked the opening of a three-way voting process, from the IAAF Council, the IAAF Family and fans, until the closure on October 16.

Three men and three women finalists are expected to be announced by the IAAF, before winners for the 2017 World Athletes of the Year Athletics Awards 2017 are announced in Monaco on November 24.

Following are the nominees for 2017 World Athlete of the Year:

Men

Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar, high jump), Pawel Fajdek (Poland, hammer), Mo Farah (Britain, 10000m), Sam Kendricks (US, pole vault), Elijah Manangoi (Kenya, 1500m), Luvo Manyonga (South Africa, long jump), Omar McLeod (Jamaica, 110m hurdles), Christian Taylor (US, triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa, 400m), Johannes Vetter (Germany, javelin).

Women

Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia, 10000m), Maria Lasitskene (Authorized Neutral Athlete, high jump), Hellen Obiri (Kenya, 5000m), Sally Pearson (Australia, 100m hurdles), Sandra Perkovic (Croatia, discus), Brittney Reese (US, long jump), Caster Semenya (South Africa, 800m), Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece, pole vault), Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium, heptathlon), Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland, hammer).

--IANS

ajb/mr