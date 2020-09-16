Nomadic nature of Pakistan's Bakarwals in danger, as community faces weather, administrative issues

By Shabina Faraz

Even as the summer drew to an end in the last week of July, the snow had not completely melted in the pastures of Deosai in northern Pakistan. This was a problem for Abdul Rauf and 400 other Bakarwal families, who had been stuck at an altitude of 12,479 feet in Deosai National Park and the meadows of Astore waiting to graze hundreds of thousands of animals in higher pastures.

In the winter, these nomadic people erect temporary villages on the plains and low-lying areas and graze their animals in rented fields. In warmer months, they usually move to high-altitude meadows in Azad Kashmir, Swat and Deosai.

Above image: Bakarwals erect temporary villages in low-lying areas during the winter. Image via The Third Pole/ Professor Mohammad Nafees

Rauf is a member of the nomadic Kalukhel community of traditional sheep and goat herders scattered across the Pir Panjal and Himalayan mountains. For centuries, Bakarwals have centred their lives around rearing sheep and goats (bakra in Urdu) and even today accompany their herds across mountains and meadows. In Pakistan, these indigenous communities live in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Their livelihood depends on the meat, wool and leather obtained from their flock.

Now, changing weather patterns and administrative hurdles pose major threats to these nomadic people and their culture.

There are reports that Bakarwal families have given up migration due to the challenges of getting grazing permits and frequent conflicts with landowners on migratory routes.

A valuable community under threat

Dr Mohammad Nafees, professor in the department of environmental sciences at the University of Peshawar, has researched the indigenous shepherding groups of the Hazara and Malakand divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He found that the Bakarwal community contributes significantly to shaping the environment and economy of the region.

His study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland between 2009 and 2012.

Dr Nafees estimated that there are 7,400 Bakarwal families in Hazara and Malakand and said they have more than one million animals. In total, they contribute about USD 64 million to the province annually, he added.

No official figures are available for the population of Bakarwals in the country, as the 2017 census did not include nomadic people. These landless communities do not have identity cards, which require a permanent address. They are not registered with the National Database & Registration Authority and therefore not counted in any state policy.

The most reliable data on Gujjars is from the Census of India in 1931. It reported there were around 2 million people from these nomadic, cattle-rearing communities, inhabiting eight provinces and Indian states.

No official figures are available for the population of Bakarwals in Pakistan. Image via The Third Pole/ Abdul Rauf

Dr Nafees said that Bakarwals are part of essential ecosystem services and uphold a national cultural legacy.

"These nomads and their herds provide nitrogen and phosphorus to meadows and fix the nutrient cycle," he said. He added that the animals help pollination and are also the backbone of the organic meat, wool and leather industries.