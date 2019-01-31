Noida top choice for retail realty investors in NCR: Sr President, Wave City Center

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Noida is the best choice for retail investors in the National Capital Region's (NCR) real estate segment due to the developed infrastructure, said C.J. Singh, Senior President of Wave City Center.

The commercial space absorption in Noida in the year 2018 crossed 3.5 million square feet, Singh said.

"Noida is the epicentre for retail. It is an ideal destination for retail investment as it is extremely well connected and has an impeccable infrastructure. With Metro connectivity to every nook and corner of the city, Noida is the place to be," a statement quoted him as saying.

The retail sector in Noida is growing at a fast pace and with operational malls like Wave Mall, Wave Silver Tower, DLF Mall of India, Noida attracts a lot of consumers from Delhi and other adjoining areas, he added.

Singh said to further tap the potential of the city, Wave Group is coming up with its own 'High Street Shopping Condominiums' (HSSC) at Wave City Center, Sector 32 Noida.

The statement further said that Wave Group had organised an event at its High Street Shopping Condominiums (HSSC) where experts spoke how the retail sector is changing and how Noida is emerging as an ideal retail investment option.

