Noida Police Bust Gang of Thieves Who Stole Cars to Fight UP Panchayat Polls

The Noida police in Sector 24 have caught a gang that was engaged in stealing cars in Delhi-NCR. The gang members upon interrogation made a shocking disclosure. The police revealed that one of the car thieves wanted his wife to become the head of a block in Bulandshahr while another was aiming to become the village head himself in the upcoming UP Panchayat elections.

Knowing that it would require a huge amount of money to contest the election, both of them were stealing cars in Delhi-NCR. The police have also recovered some cars from them. According to the police officials, all the gang members have been stealing cars in the national capital area for the past 20 years and have also been arrested several times. They steal and sell cars on a large scale and were aiming to gain political influence to avoid police action.

The gang members told the police that new cars were their primary target and soon after stealing them, they used to slash their engine and chassis numbers and replace them with new ones. A set of fake papers were then made after this and the car was sold. As per the police, such cars used to fetch the gang with good money, while it only sold parts of old cars. The gang has stolen and sold hundreds of cars so far.

The panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, will be held from April 15 in four phases. The elections for the gram panchayats will be held on April 15, 19, 26, and 29. According to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place on May 2.