Noida is growing as big hub for 'Make In India': PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Earlier, Noida was known for various land scams. Today, Noida is known for the new development opportunities. Noida is growing as a big hub for 'Make In India'. Uttar Pradesh is changing." He further added, "Before 2014, there were just two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. Today, approximately 125 factories are making mobile phones in the country, and out of those 125, many are in Noida."