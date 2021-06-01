'Noida Deliver Hogi?' Delhi Allows Home Delivery of Liquor and Desis are 'Shopping' With Memes

Yes, you read that right. The Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor by ordering through the mobile app or online web portal. According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal. The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the notification.

The news, for many, came as a pleasant surprise especially due to the coronavirus scare that has left many confined to their homes. While the cases in the national capital are indeed declining by the day, it’s still best to not venture out if not absolutely necessary.

Rejoicing at the news, desis queued up with memes.

, Standing Ovation For Delhi Drinkers https://t.co/nJTI4o4CFQ — Ashish Singh Mahi (@ashishsinghmahi) June 1, 2021

Delhiites right now https://t.co/AocyiXnnHN pic.twitter.com/bJ9mkJAIXO — Chura liya hai tumne jo meme ko (@ChuraMeme) June 1, 2021

"Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor" Drinkers: pic.twitter.com/cyvHf0H8iR — Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) June 1, 2021

Arey good morning ❣️❣️ https://t.co/ZLudMTHYrq pic.twitter.com/ThWkTISEk7 — Strider – Heir of Isildur – King of Gondor (@rohitky77) June 1, 2021

What a relief. This news made my day. https://t.co/3T4URamVU4 — Amiya Kumar (@AmiyaKushwaha) June 1, 2021

Noida delivery ho jayegi? — सही पकड़े हैं.. (@Deepak_Mathur) June 1, 2021

After the relaxation of the lockdown on May 4, several state governments had permitted the opening of liquor shops. However, this led to unruly crowds and queues. In a bid to cut down on crowding, the AAP government had introduced e-tokens for the customers.

Story continues

With the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Last month, worrying scenes were witnessed in different parts of Delhi soon after the announcement of a week-long curfew which was eventually extended with the exploding cases in the national capital.

Crowds outside liquor store in Delhi's Connaught Place before the curfew. #DelhiCurfew Follow live updates: https://t.co/1F7omUI4aJ pic.twitter.com/iUCqv0FsNl — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 19, 2021

Hundreds of residents forgot about social distancing to purchase liquor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here