Noida Boy Tops NTSE Stage-1 Exam in UP

Ishaan Raina from Noida has topped the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-1 (2020-21) in Uttar Pradesh. He has scored 182 marks out of 200 marks. In the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), he scored 92 out of 100 and in

Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), he got 90 out of 100. The NTSE stage 1, 2020-21 was conducted on December 13, 2020.

Krish Bhatnagar and Aayush Prasad, both have secured the third place while Parth Dabashas secured sixth position in the NTSE Stage 1 results.

Krish Bhatnagar has scored 180 marks (93 in MAT and 87 in SAT), Aayush Prasad scored 180 marks (90 in MAT and SAT respectively) and Parth Dabas secured 177 marks (92 in MAT and 85 in SAT).

These students have qualified to appear in the Second stage of NTSE 2020-21, which is to be conducted by NCERT.

NTSE is a national level examination cum scholarship program conducted by NCERT. Students studying in class 10 are eligible for the examination and selection procedure.

