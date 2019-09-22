Nobody can save Pak from dividing if it continues to violate human rights in PoK: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended seminar in Patna on abrogation of Article 370 in JandK on September 22. While addressing the event, he said, "You can see they're already getting discouraged. Pak PM comes to PoK and says 'countrymen don't go to India-Pak border'. I said it's good because if they do, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971." "If they (Pak) repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir...Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power in will be able to protect Pakistan from getting further divided into pieces," he added.