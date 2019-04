Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence, irrespective of their religion, and added that he wanted to assure that nobody needs to feel unsafe in India. "I want to assure it as the Home Minister; nobody needs to feel unsafe in India. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in violence, irrespective of religion," Singh told ANI Editor Smita Prakash.