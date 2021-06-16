Nobody will be left out from being vaccinated against COVID-19 due to digital barrier, says NHA CEO

RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Questions about the registration process for COVID-19 vaccination have been raised with regards to the digital divide existing in the country, especially in the rural areas. It has also been said that despite awareness about vaccination at the ground level, the lack of internet connectivity in rural India is a big hurdle in the way of mass inoculation.

Reacting to this RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority said, "There does exist a digital divide in the country but I do not think if anybody who wants to get vaccinated will be left out because of the digital barrier."

Sharma explained, "Since the beginning, we have allowed walk-ins which means one does not have to register. We have also opened the call centre at the National Health Authority as well as assisted registration through common service centers."

Digital systems do not discriminate between people who are not digitally aware or do not have the means to access the system, believes the NHA.

"People in villages are doing digital transactions and these systems are not more complicated. Neither language nor not having a mobile phone should be a barrier," concluded Sharma.

CoWin has integrated over 12 languages to help its users for better and easy understanding. Till date, CoWin has issued 25.69 crore vaccination certificates.

Around 80 per cent of the population have been vaccinated through walk-ins in the country. (ANI)