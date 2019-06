All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stirred controversy by saying that Muslims are equal citizens of India and are not tenants. Responding to Owaisi's comment, BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said, "He should be careful while speaking. Nobody called him tenant, but if he speaks of share then it was given in 1947. Matter ended there."