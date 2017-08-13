Nobody can 'give' away a mosque, says Owaisi on Shia Waqf Board stand

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that no individual or organisation can "give" away mosques as Allah is their rightful owner, after the Shia Waqf Board told the apex court that the Babri Masjid can be built at a distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"Masjids can be managed by Shia, Sunni, Barelvi, Sufi, Deobandi, Salafi, Bohri but they are not the owners. Allah is the owner," tweeted the Hyderabad MP in an obvious reaction to Shia Waqf Board's latest stand.

"Even AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot give (the mosque)," added Owaisi.

"Masjids cannot be given just because one Maulana says so. Allah is the owner not a Maulana. Once a Masjid always a Masjid," said the MP.

He tweeted that the Supreme Court, which is hearing the title suit, will decide on the basis of evidence.

The Shia Board had told the apex court on August 8 that a mosque can be built in a Muslim area at a reasonable distance from the site of the temple-mosque dispute.

Claiming that that the Babri mosque site was its property, the Shia Board said it was entitled to hold negotiations.

--IANS

ms/ksk/rn