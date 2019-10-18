Nobel laureate Abhijit is 'Left-leaning', India rejected his theories: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday (October 18) that Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee is 'totally Left-leaning' and his theories have been rejected by the people of India "I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee the winner of Nobel prize in Economics. You all know that his thinking is totally 'Left-leaning'," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Abhijit Banerjee bagged Nobel Prize for Economics jointly with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. Banerjee has been credited by Rahul Gandhi for his inputs in Congress proposed 'NYAY' scheme during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.