‘No Word on Assam Oil Fire’: Locals Upset at Media, Govt Apathy

“The fire has only increased since the past two nights, and there is no proper media coverage on it,” the locals living in and around Tinsukia town in Assam told The Quint, as the oil-well fire continued to blaze for the fourth day on Friday 12 June.

To bring you voices from the ground, The Quint spoke to a photojournalist, a student and an Environmental activist over what the situation is, and what they witnessed themselves.

“The locals were already living in fear since the last 13 days after the gas leakage. The faces of the people were painful. Though OIL (Oil India Limited) has lost two brave souls on their mission to control the leakage. The eyes of all the local people were red, and I don’t know if it was because of their tears or the fire,” said Diganta Rajkhowa, a freelance photojournalist in Assam.

Rajhkhowa who photographed the tragedy from the ground said, “At first I wasn’t able to take photos due to fear and concern that the fire was spreading very fast and it could come near us as well. But humanity comes first. I was having multiple thoughts about the lives of the villagers and the wildlife.”

‘Oil-Well Not Permissible’

An uncontrolled release of gas had begun at the oil well, managed by OIC, in Baghjan village in Tinsukia district on 27 May. The Centre had given permission to drill the region in May, according to reports.

However, Niranta Gohain, an environmental activist has contested this point, as he pins all the blame for the fire on the government and Oil India for negligence.

“There is dispute over the legality of the oil well, because the well does not have any Environment Clearance (EC). Secondly, the oil well is a few metres away from the national park, and in such an ecologically sensitive area, thy are not allowed to have any such oil-well till at least 1 km. It is not permissible,” he told The Quint.

