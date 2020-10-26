No, The Wire Didn’t Publish an Excerpt Against Goddess Durga

An excerpt from a report by The Wire is doing the rounds on social media to claim that the news portal intentionally disrespected Hindu goddess Durga by calling her a “sex slave”.

However, it is noteworthy that the excerpt has been taken out of context. It is from a report where The Wire had quoted Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking in the Parliament and reading out a pamphlet insulting the Hindu festival of Durga Puja which she claimed was distributed on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

CLAIM

The viral screenshot which is being massively shared on Twitter reads: “Durga Puja is the most controversial racial festival, where a fair-skinned beautiful goddess Durga is depicted brutally killing a dark-skinned native called Mahishasura. Mahishasura, a brave self-respecting leader, was tricked into marriage by the Aryans. They hired a sex worker called Durga, who enticed Mahishasura into marriage and killed him after nine nights of honeymooning, during sleep”.

Among those who shared this screenshot and attributed the quote to The Wire is former Navy officer and author Harinder Sikka.

