'No truth to it': Yediyurappa denies resignation rumours

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday strongly denied having tendered his resignation.

"There is no truth in it... Not at all, not at all.." Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi when asked if he had resigned, and added that he would be returning to the capital city next month.

"Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation)," he added.

Yeddyurappa reached Delhi on Friday. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended other meetings regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and development projects in the state.

"Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Had a fruitful discussion on various development projects of the state," he tweeted yesterday.

These developments come amid reports of growing resentment among BJP MLAs in Karnataka against the 78-year-old Chief Minister.

Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath had also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh felt that leadership in the state should be changed.

Yediyurappa, however, denied the allegations and said that confusion among members would be cleared.

He also later said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators."

The Chief Minister also met BJP national president JP Nadda today.

"We discussed in detail the development of the party in Karnataka. He has a very good opinion of me. I will work for the party to come back to power in the state again," the Karnataka Chief Minister said. (ANI)