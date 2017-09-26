'No troops on ground in Afghanistan', says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of the country sending its troops to Afghanistan. Addressing a joint press conference along with U.S. Defence Secretary, Sitharamanin responsed to a question and said, "There shall not be any boots on the ground from India, with regard to Afghanistan." She also cleared the air on previous speculative reports that India was thinking of deploying troops in Afghanistan after U.S. President Donald Trump called for greater Indian involvement in that war torn country.