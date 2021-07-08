'No Traces Of Novel Coronavirus In Waters Of River Ganga': Study

In a major development, a government-mandated study has found no traces of novel coronavirus in waters of Ganga, reports India Today.

The said study was conducted after several decomposed bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in several cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

Notably, the study was conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR’s) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control boards.

According to the sources quoted in the report, the study was done in two phases. The samples were taken from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Balia, Buxar, Ghazipur, Patna and Chhapra.

“None of the samples collected had traces of SARS-CoV2,” the sources said.

In the study, RNA of the viruses were extracted from the water for conducting RT-PCR tests for determining the viral load in the water body. Biological characteristics of the river were also checked in the study.