No time to rest as Liga Santander moves into Matchday 5

Madrid, Sep 19 (IANS) There is no time to breathe as the Spanish football league Liga Santander moves seamlessly from Matchday 4 into Matchday 5 with a round of midweek fixtures.

Sunday sees two games as Valencia look to continue their unbeaten start to the season at the expense of Malaga, who have lost their opening four matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

Malaga coach Michel Gonzalez will no doubt have noted how Alaves sacked coach Luis Zubeldia after losing their opening four games of the season, but will take some heart from his side's much improved display as they were narrowly beaten by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona also play on Tuesday and Ernesto Valverde will possibly think about resting some players as his side entertain Eibar in the Camp Nou. He will have to make one change after the hamstring injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele and Gerard Deulofeu looks the most likely to replace the club's record signing.

Elsewhere Nelson Semedo could return at right back with Sergi Roberto pushed into midfield, while Paulinho, fresh from his goal in Getafe, could also start.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his league debut for Real Madrid after completing his suspension as his side face Betis in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Tony Kroos has recovered after missing out at the weekend, but Mateo Kovacic is still injured along with Karim Benzema, Jesus Vallejo and Theo Hernandez, who will be replaced by Marcelo.

Betis did well to defeat Deportivo la Coruna on Saturday, but their open style of play will leave them vulnerable on the break to Madrid.

Deportivo are also in action on Wednesday as they take on Alaves in a game between two sides with just one point between them and Javier Carballo will be on the Alaves bench after Zubeldia's sacking.

Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico Madrid go head to head in what promises to be an entertaining game in the San Mames Stadium, where Aritz Aduriz and Benat will return to the home side's starting 11 after being rested at the weekend.

Meanwhile Sevilla will fancy their chances of continuing their climb up the table at home to Las Palmas. Expect wholescale changes from Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo, who rested a host of key players for Sunday's 1-0 win in Girona.

Girona meanwhile travel to Leganes for a game which could decide whether their season is going to be a battle against relegation or not. So far the newly promoted side have played good football, but their last 2 games have seen them struggle to create clear cut chances in front of goal.

Villarreal are on a roll with three straight wins and they will look to maintain that at home to a so-far disappointing Espanyol on Thursday night

Celta will aim to continue their improvement under Carlos Unzue as they face a solid but unspectacular Getafe, while Levante will look to continue their unbeaten run to the campaign against Real Sociedad who saw who their winning run came to an end against Real Madrid at the weekend.

--IANS

sam/vm