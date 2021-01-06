No, TIME Didn’t Run a Story Praising Yogi Govt’s Handling of COVID

A sponsored article by the Uttar Pradesh government in the TIME magazine was picked up by several mainstream news organisations as the international publication congratulating Yogi government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLAIM

Various news organisations such as Zee News, ABP News, News 18 Hindi, Patrika among others shared the story claiming that Adityanath’s handling of the pandemic is receiving international praise.

The same post was also shared on Twitter by Rishi Bagree, a user who has often been called out for spreading disinformation. The post had been retweeted over 2,700 times at the time of publishing this article.

The Quint also received a query about it on its Tipline number.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

This article appeared in the magazine’s 21 December edition which has the cover image of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The article titled “Hang in there, better times are ahead” carries a disclaimer on top which reads “Content from Uttar Pradesh” which indicates that the article is sponsored content and not an editorial piece by the TIME magazine. The same disclaimer can be seen on the next page of the article as well.

Further, fact-checking website BOOM got in touch with TIME magazine and their director of communications confirmed that the content is sponsored.

Clearly, news organisations fell for a sponsored piece of content from UP government and reported it to be a news report by TIME.

