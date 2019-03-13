No team to go as favourites in World Cup: Virat Kohli

While addressing press conference in New Delhi after losing series against Australia by 3-2, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "I don't think any one team starts as favourites in the World Cup. West Indies, England, New Zealand look strong, we are strong, now even Australia look balanced and Pakistan can defeat anyone on their day. So, very important to understand what mindset you take to the World Cup." The series against Australia was India's last before World Cup 2019.