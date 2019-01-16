No talks with Pakistan for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Sushma Swaraj

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) Citing terror and border firing, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday ruled out possibility of inviting people from Pakistan for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2019 due in Varanasi between January 21 and 23.

Responding to a question, the Minister said: "Right now, there is no talk going on between India and Pakistan. We have said it very clearly that terror and talks can't go together. How can we think about holding talks when the firing on the border continues?"

Swaraj was in Lucknow to review the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019, which would be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, although it will start on January 21.

--IANS

