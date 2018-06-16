No sweet exchange at Attari-Wagah border on Eid

Following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This came in the light of simmering tension between India and Pakistan after the ceasefire violations in the Jammu region. The exchange of sweets between the two forces is a usual trend on the special occasions, such as Eid and Diwali. According to the sources, Pakistani rangers showed interest in going ahead with the ritual, but BSF was in a denial mode. Meanwhile, a jawan was killed in ceasefire violation in Nowshera today.