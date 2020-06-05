No State Flag Day in Jammu &Kashmir Now, Only Tricolour Will Fly High

This year, June 7 will silently mark the victory of the Union of India and the resounding defeat of separatist forces. For the first time in 68 years, this day will not be celebrated as ‘State Flag Day’ in Jammu and Kashmir. The dream of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who fought for ‘Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan’, and of millions of Indians who wanted complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir, has finally come true.

On August 5, 2019, when the Parliament of India rendered Article 370 ineffective, and carved two Union Territories out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, both the state constitution and the state flagOn June 7, 1952, the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir adopted the ‘state flag’ and hoisted it for the first time. It was officially celebrated as the ‘State Flag Day’ every year thereafter. No more.

ceased to exist. So it will be for the first time on June 7, 2020, that the state flag will not be found anywhere — on any building, on any vehicle, in any ceremony. It is just a relic of the past now.

Historical Perspective

The Delhi Agreement: Media often quotes the Delhi Agreement of 1952, an agreement between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah on behalf of Jammu & Kashmir. In the context of the state flag, it is quoted as follows: “The Union Government agreed that the State should have its own flag in addition to the Union flag, but it was agreed by the State Government that the State flag would not be a rival of the Union flag; it was also recognised that the Union flag should have the same status and position in Jammu and Kashmir as in the rest of India, but for historical reasons connected with the freedom struggle in the State, the need for continuance of the State flag was recognised”.

Here, we need to be clear that the Delhi Agreement was not a legal document signed between New Delhi and Srinagar, but simply an understanding between two leaders. On July 24, 1952, Nehru informed the Lok Sabha as to what had transpired between him and Sheikh Abdullah. However, no constitution order applicable to J&K was issued by the President of India to this effect. Therefore, the Lok Sabha statement of Prime Minister Nehru also had no legal or constitutional significance. According to some reports, while making a statement on Delhi Agreement even Nehru had described "the article an unusual provision and by no means final”.

Interestingly, there is no signed document of the Delhi Agreement available anywhere. Many experts and academicians have tried to locate a signed copy, but without success.

State Constitution: In 1956, J&K adopted a separate constitution, under which it was permitted to fly its own flag.

Article 144 of the now defunct Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir related exclusively to the Flag of the State, and stated: “The Flag of the State shall be rectangular in shape and red in colour with three equidistant white vertical strips of equal width next to the staff and a white plough in the middle with handle facing the strips. The ratio of the length of the Flag to its width shall be 3:2.” This was the full text of Article 144 and there was no other reference to the flag in the state constitution.

It is noteworthy here that the mischievous mind of Sheikh Abdullah had originally proposed to refer to J&K’s flag as the ‘National Flag of the Jammu and Kashmir state’ (during J&K Constituent Assembly debate). However the word ‘national’ was finally not included in the state constitution after legislator Mir Qasim proposed “That the words ‘National’ occurring before the word ‘Flag’ in the first line of the resolution be deleted”.

Controversies

Mischievous elements in Jammu and Kashmir (read separatist sympathisers) always thrived by creating controversies and confusing people about facts.

On March 12, 2015, such an attempt was made vis-à-vis the state flag. A government circular was issued directing all constitutional authorities to hoist both Union and State flag jointly on buildings and official cars. The circular created a furore. A day later, on March 13, the circular was withdrawn with another cryptic one-line circular.

The first circular referred to the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir plus the Delhi Agreement of 1952 to make its point that the State Flag had to be hoisted along with the Union Flag. It went to the extent of warning that any deviation would amount to an insult to the State Flag. The second circular withdrew the first, but gave no reason whatsoever as to why it was being withdrawn.

