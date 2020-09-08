At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to firing: Official statement

New Delhi, Sep 08: India has said that it is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation along the Line of Action Control. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate, an official statement read.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres while engagement at the military, diplomatic level is in progress.

In the instant case on September 7, 2020, it was the PLA which was attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops. PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops.

Take decisions on the spot, don't give PLA reaction time, Indian ground commanders told

However despite grave provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility. However, India is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs.

The statement by the Western Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience the official statement also read.

