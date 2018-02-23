No space for those who misuse religion, promote separatism: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a joint conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that there should be no space for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism. "We will not tolerate those who challenge unity and integrity of our countries" said PM Modi. He added that terrorism and extremism are a threat to countries like India and to fight these elements it is important for both the nations to come together.