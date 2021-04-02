



No need for second lockdown in Delhi, says Kejriwal

02 Apr 2021: No need for second lockdown in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is not as serious and does not warrant a lockdown.

An emergency meeting was called at Kejriwal's residence in view of the increasing coronavirus infections in the city.

Delhi on Friday reported over 3,500 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike in four months.

Here are more details.

Details: 'Test, track, isolate'

Kejriwal said the recent surge in infections is the fourth wave of COVID-19.

"We will be reviewing the situation. In the future, if the need for a lockdown arises, I will consult before taking any such decision," he said.

Kejriwal also laid stress on three points: testing, tracking, and isolation. He said, "I am urging with folded hands to bring back masks."

Vaccination: Kejriwal urges Centre to allow vaccination for all

Kejriwal also urged the central government to allow vaccination for all, rather than keeping it restricted to priority groups.

Kejriwal said, "If the Centre allows us, we can start vaccinations at schools and other non-health facilities."

He has also requested the Centre to allow schools and community centers to be used as vaccination sites apart from the existing healthcare facilities.

Outbreak: Delhi registers 3,594 fresh cases

According to government data, Delhi on Friday reported 3,594 new cases and 14 fresh fatalities.

With 87,505 tests conducted on the day, the national capital marked a daily positivity rate of 4.11%.

The city's total caseload has now climbed to 6,68,814. 6,45,770 patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic and only 11,050 infections are active.

Nationwide tally: India reports 81,466 fresh infections

Overall, as of Friday morning, India reported a total of 1,23,03,131 COVID-19 cases, which includes 1,63,396 deaths, 6,14,696 active cases, and 1,15,25,039 recoveries.

India reported 81,466 new cases, the biggest spike in roughly six months, and 469 fresh deaths over a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, a cumulative 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses were administered across India till 8 pm on Friday.