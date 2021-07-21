



21 Jul 2021: 'No room for complacency': Centre issues 7-point advisory after serosurvey

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on coronavirus protocols and traveling in view of the fourth national serological survey. It said that people must not lower their guard as future waves of the pandemic are possible and also advised against inessential travel. While 67.6% of Indians have antibodies, around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to COVID-19, the serosurvey revealed.

Details: Local-level situation might be different: Government

1) The government said there is no room for laxity as a large portion of the Indian population, 32%, is still vulnerable to infection. 2) It highlighted that local- or district-level situation of infection might be pretty different from the overall situation as shown by the serosurvey. 3) States must continue conducting separate serosurveys so that appropriate and timely state-level action can be initiated.

Advisory: Avoid non-essential travel to hill stations, markets

4) The government further warned that future waves of the pandemic are likely as several states have reported a low overall immunity against the coronavirus. 5) People should avoid non-essential travel to hill stations or markets and state governments must discourage them from doing so. In recent weeks, people have flooded hill towns in North India, violating norms, and raising concerns about third wave.

Details: Consider travel only if fully vaccinated, Centre says

6) The Health Ministry said that despite the relaxations in lockdown measures, states should still avoid all social, religious, and political gatherings to steer clear of COVID-19 outbreaks. Recently, several states canceled the popular Kanwar Yatra. 7) The government added that people should travel only after they have been fully vaccinated, meaning they have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 jab.

Situation: India's coronavirus situation

India had faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, reporting lakhs of cases and thousands of deaths daily. The situation has since improved as the country has been reporting around 40,000 daily cases for the past few weeks. However, experts have warned that a third wave could hit India by the end of next month.

Vaccination: How is India's vaccination drive going?

India began its coronavirus vaccination program this January and has since administered more than 41 crore doses. Even though nearly 24% of Indians have received at least one vaccine dose, just above 6% have been fully vaccinated as yet. The government on Tuesday told the Parliament that four more COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the human trial stage.

