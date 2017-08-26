No Ronaldo or Ramos, but Madrid have depth for first league game

Madrid, Aug 26 (IANS) Real Madrid make their first home appearance in the 2017-18 La Liga football championship on Sunday night when they entertain Valencia. Madrid go into the game with both star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Sergio Ramos out through suspension and with youngster Jesus Vallejo suspended.

Thus Rafael Varane, who had a slight muscle problem during the week, and Nacho Fernandez will form Madrid's central defensive pairing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid chief coach Zinedine Zidane looks likely to continue with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in attack, but he must decide whether Marcos Asensio or Isco partners Luka Modric, Casemiro and Tony Kroos in midfield.

Whichever of the two misses out can count themselves unlucky, but it is a measure of Madrid's strength in depth that players such as Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos will also be on the subs' bench.

Valencia travel to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a new coach in Marcelino Garcia, who appears to have drilled more discipline and effort into his side, as shown by last week's 1-0 win at home over Las Palmas.

New faces may be at a premium in Valencia, but last season the squad underperformed and in players such as Simone Zaza and Carles Soler, they had examples of both spirit and talent which promises better times this season.

It may be a big ask for Valencia to conquer Madrid, but expect them to put up stiffer resistance than the majority of sides who play there, although it does look as if Madrid's extraordinary strength in depth will be enough to see them home.

--IANS

