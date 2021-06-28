No respite from heat for Delhiites in coming days

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) It was a hot Monday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Met office, no favourable conditions are likely to develop for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into Delhi for the next seven days, however, the city may experience rain on July 2 and 3.

'Prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days,' the weather department said.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the relative humidity was recorded at 43 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city is likely to see cloudy sky on Tuesday while the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 and 41 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast strong surface winds on Tuesday that may reach up to 30 kmph during the day time. PTI MAH RHL