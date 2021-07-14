No request from Centre pending for release of funds for Polavaram project:NABARD

Amaravati, Jul 14 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has said no request from the Government of India is pending with it for release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

The NABARD disclosed this under the Right to Information Act to queries on the funds status for Polavaram.

RTI activist V Ramesh Chandra Varma sought information on payments made for the Polavaram project.

'As of July 9, NABARD has released an aggregate amount of Rs 10,231.36 crore to the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) towards Polavaram irrigation project.No request for release of funds is pending with NABARD towards Polavaram,' it said in the RTI response.

The NWDA so far repaid Rs 283.25 crore under the Polavaram head, the NABARD said.

The Centre has tied up funds for Polavaram that has been declared a national project through NABARD.As the project executor, the Andhra Pradesh government first spends the amount on Polavaram and the Centre subsequently reimburses it through NABARD.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA