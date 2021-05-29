No Relief for Sushil Kumar as Delhi Court Extends Police Custody

There was no relief for the decorated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Murder Case as a Delhi Court extended his policy custody.

The court ordered that the two-time Olympic medallist be sent to four more days of police custody. Arrested on 23 May after 20 days on the run, Sushil was initially remanded to a 6-day custody period by a Delhi court.

#Breaking: Delhi Court orders that Sushil Kumar be sent to four more days of police custody in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. #SushilKumar @delhipo — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 29, 2021

Sushil was arrested on the outskirts of the national capital along with aide Ajay Kumar.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: Sushil Kumar Beating 23-Year-Old Who Died Later

Sushil and his associates have been named in the FIR lodged for the murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

The incident happened on 4 May.

(More to follow)

