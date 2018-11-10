No relief from pollution for Delhiites

Pollution levels are skyrocketing in the national capital since Diwali celebrations, making Delhi the most polluted city on Earth. Toxic smog has taken over the landscape of Delhi. Whilst it is advised to avoid outdoor activities in this thick smog, people are still carrying out their daily activities. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 is at 407 (severe) and PM 10 at 277 (Moderate), in Lodhi Road area. Heavy and medium goods trucks have been banned till November 11 in the city to tackle the worsening pollution levels. Water sprinklers were also pressed into service to combat smog and dust. India's problems with smog extend far beyond Delhi - the nation of 1.3 billion has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organisation.