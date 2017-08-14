No region of J and K will benefit from removal of Article 35(A): Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that no region of the state will benefit from the removal of article 35 (A). Abdullah added that the propaganda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Jammu and Ladakh will benefit from Article 35(A) is invalid and the region will face immediate brunt if it is removed. He further slammed the Hurriyat Conference and said the separatist party does not believe in the constitution of India, thus they have no business to comment on article 35A.