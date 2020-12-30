No Red Fort, Smaller Contingencies: How COVID-19 Will Impact India’s Republic Day Celebrations

In a bid to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid raging coronavirus pandemic, the central government made a number of changes in Republic Day parade in 2021. For the first time in the history of R-Day, the parade will not culminate at the Red Fort. It will start from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium. The distance of the parade has been cut down to half -- from an earlier 8.2 kilometres to 3.3 kilometres now. The spectator strength has also been brought down from 1,15,000 to 25,000 and children below the age of 15 will not be allowed entry. The number of cultural programmes has also been cut down. The new set of rules come as India struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.