No Rain in Sight, Delhi’s Power Demand Touches Season’s Record High at 6,592 MW

With no signs of rain in Delhi, there has been a constant increase in the demand for electricity in the national capital that has been witnessing heat waves.

On Tuesday, the capital’s power demand reached 6,592 megawatt (MW) — highest for the season so far, as per data from State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). Delhi has also surpassed the peak of 2020 in terms of power demand. The capital recorded its peak power demand last year on June 29 at 6,314 MW.

With no rains and high humidity, Delhi’s power demand has shot up by about 43 per cent since June 1, when the peak was 4,614 MW, as per the SLDC data analysed by CNN-News18.

The peak power demand of the city on Tuesday was 6,592 MW at 3.30 pm.

Amid all these, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the wait for the monsoon in the city is not going to end in the coming few days.

Monsoon, which was expected to make an early arrival in Delhi, will not be hitting the city in the next five days, the IMD said on Tuesday.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into… Delhi… during the next five days,” the IMD said.

Delhi to Get No Respite from Heat in Coming Days

From the last few days, Delhi has been facing heat waves. Since June 20, the maximum temperature in the city has been hovering over 35 degrees Celsius. It crossed the 40-degrees Celsius mark on June 24. On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature was 43 degrees Celsius. For the next two days, there seems to be no respite from the heat or improvement in the maximum temperature.

The SLDC data shows that in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Delhi’s peak power demand had crossed the 7,000-MW mark.

The peak power demand of Delhi was at an all-time high at 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019 at 3.35 pm. In 2018, it was also more than 7,000 MW — 7,016 — recorded on July 10, 2018 at 3.26 pm.

This year, as per the officials, Delhi is expected to cross the 7,000-MW mark in terms of the peak power demand.

Delhi SLDC is the apex body to ensure integrated operation of the power system in the national capital. It is responsible for discharging various functions, including responsible optimum scheduling and despatch of electricity within Delhi, and monitoring the grid operations.

