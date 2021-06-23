No proof of Delta Plus COVID variant present in India: ICMR-NIV scientist

Pune (Maharashtra), June 23 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (NIV) Scientist Dr Pragya Dhruv Yadav on June 23 said that at the moment there's no such proof for Delta Plus present in our country. ICMR-NIV scientist Dr Yadav said, “At the moment, for Delta Plus we can't say it’s variant of concern because there's no such proof present in our country.” “In Dec, when UK reported high transmissibility & it spread to different parts of world including India, it was first variant of concern that was noted. Those variants suddenly start showing high presence in certain parts. If number increases suddenly, then we keep the virus under investigation. So, at the moment it is just a variant. With time, if numbers increase, there's change in pathogenicity & its behaviour towards vaccine, then definitely it would be further characterised,” she added.