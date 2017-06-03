There are no problems between me and coach Kumble, says Kohli

Just a day ahead of the much-hyped India-Pakistan match in Birmingham, Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli held a press conference on Saturday. Answering the questions shot at him regarding the match against arch rival Pakistan, men in blue Captain said that being sportsmen, his team members don't feel different and they have the same mindset for every match. Reacting on the question bowled at him with regards to his rift with coach Anil Kumble, Kohli said that there are no problems between him and the former.