No prima facie case made against Hans Raj Hans: Delhi court after discharging BJP MP in poll affidavit case

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans (File photo)
BJP MP Hans Raj Hans (File photo)

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday discharged BJP Lok Sabha MP and noted Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans in connection with a case under 'Representation of People Act' for allegedly providing ambiguous information in the election affidavit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh on Wednesday ordered to stopped proceedings against the BJP leader and said no prima facie case is made out against him.

Notably, the case was based on a complaint filed by complainant Rajesh Lilothia (Congress leader) against accused Hans Raj Hans mentioning that the accused, who contested the Lok Sabha Election in the year 2019 from North West Delhi constituency, at the time of filing of the nomination form, furnished false information in affidavit/Form 26.

The complaint said that the accused did not disclose the material facts in the affidavit/Form 26 and did not give correct information regarding his educational qualifications, the financial status of his wife, the income of his dependents and regarding holding of office in National Safai Karamchari Commission.

Earlier the court had issued summon to Hans Raj Hans in connection with a case under 'Representation of People Act' for allegedly providing ambiguous information in the election affidavit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Dharmender Singh, after taking cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet filed under section 125 (A) Representation of People Act, issued the summon.

Delhi Police had chargesheeted Hans Raj Hans for allegedly providing ambiguous information with respect to his educational qualification and tax liabilities of his and his family after a criminal case was filed after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advocates Neeraj, Amit Tiwari and Vijay Joshi represented Hans Raj Hans in the case while Advocates Sunil Kumar and Vikram Dua have represented ex the compliant Rajesh Lilothia, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Election as a Congress candidate against the accused from North West Delhi seat.

Hans Raj Hans won the election, whereas Rajesh Lilothia finished third. (ANI)

