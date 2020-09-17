"No power on earth can stop Indian Army from patrolling" says, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the India-China dispute, Indian National Congress (INC) Party Anand Sharma questions on the Chinese not allowing Indian soldiers to patrol traditional posts. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a reply said "No power on earth can stop the Indian Army from patrolling".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured opposition members that there would be no change in patrolling patterns in eastern Ladakh, the site of the dispute. The Defence Minister said he would not be able to share much more because these are sensitive operational issues. "I hope the House will understand the sensitivity of the matter," he said.