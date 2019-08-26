'No point in dropping our heads': WI Skipper Holder after losing against India in 1st test

After the West Indies lost the first test against India by a hefty margin of 318 runs in Antigua, the Caribbean skipper, Jason Holder, said although there is so much to be disappointed with his team's performance, there was no point in "dropping our heads". Holder also said the teammates should uplift themselves before going for the second and final test of the series in Jamaica. West Indies had forced India to bat first after winning the toss in the test match, but the tides turned in India's favour as the match progressed. Men in Blue had given WI a laborious target of 419 runs in the second innings on the back of Ajinkya Rahane's century and Hanuma Vihari's solid 93-run inning. The WI boys crumbled under the pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah who completed his fourth five-wicket haul.