No, PM Modi Didn’t Meet 4 Leaders on One Day in Different Clothes

A set of images showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting four different leaders – Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, and Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla – is being circulated to claim that he met them on the same day in four different attires.

However, we found that the four images were taken on four different days and not on the same day as claimed.

CLAIM

The claim along with the images reads: “कल चार लोगों से मिले और चार बार ही कपड़े चेंज किये ...गजब की फकीरी है...”

(Translated: Met four people yesterday and changed clothes four times...Wonderful saint)

Several social media users shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim and the archived posts can be viewed here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

While the images have not been tampered with, they were taken on different dates. Let’s look at each of them one by one.

1. PM MODI MET YOGI ADITYANATH ON 11 JUNE

On 11 June, the official handle of PMO India tweeted the image of PM Modi meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi at the latter’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, amid speculation of discontent against the former in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Had the privilege of paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and receiving guidance. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for providing the time for the meeting and his guidance during his busy schedule," the UP CM said in a post on Twitter in Hindi.

2. PM MODI MET MANIPUR GOVERNOR ON 10 JUNE

The prime minister met Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on 10 June, the image of which was shared by PMO India.

3. PM MODI MET UTTARAKHAND CM ON 7 JUNE

Modi met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on 7 June when the latter apprised the prime minister of the COVID situation in Uttarakhand and the measures being taken by the state government to control the spread of the infection.

4. PM MODI MET HIMANTA BISWA SARMA ON 2 JUNE

On 2 June, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share the photo of him meeting PM Narendra Modi. This was Sarma’s first visit to national capital since taking over the office after the recently held state elections.

Evidently, images of Prime Minster Narendra Modi meeting four different leaders on four different days were shared to falsely claim that he met them on the same day in four different attires.

