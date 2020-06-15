‘No Such Plans’: Delhi CM Kejriwal on Reimposing Lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday, 15 June, refuted speculations of another lockdown being planned for Delhi, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, saying, "There are no such plans."

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2020

His tweet comes after Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, with ramping up of testing and reducing its charges being discussed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the national capital has so far recorded 41,182 coronavirus cases and 1,327 deaths.

