There is no place for Sharia courts in India: UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Rizvi

On the recent plans of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to set up Sharia courts in all districts of the country, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wassem Rizvi said that it's absolutely unacceptable and seditious. "There is constitution in India and judges are appointed on basis of that. There is no place for Sharia courts in India. Who is Muslim Personal Law Board to set up parallel courts? This is sedition", said Rizvi.