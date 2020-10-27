No, Paul Pogba Has Not Quit National Team Over Macron’s Statement

News reports stating that Manchester United player Paul Pogba had resigned from the French national team over comments made by President Emmanuel Macron has gone viral on social media platforms.

However, the 27-year-old footballer dismissed the reports and clarified to his fans that he had not made any such decisions.

CLAIM

Social media users shared the piece of information with captions that read, “French football star Paul Pogba quits France national team as a protest against President Macron’s anti-Islam comments.”

Earlier, a report in a British daily, The Sun, said that Pogba had quit the team after the comments by the French leader.

The report was picked up by other news organisations.

Other Facebook and Twitter users also put out the piece of information on their personal social media handles.

