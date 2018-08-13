No 'Parmanu' sequel for Diana Penty

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty says "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran" is best as a stand alone film.

"The thought of a sequel has never crossed my mind to be honest. I personally feel a film like 'Parmanu' is best as a stand alone film. The thrill, intensity and impact would be tough to recreate in a sequel," Diana told IANS.

After much delay caused by a lockdown between John Abraham's production banner JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment, "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" opened on May 25.

Diana is seen as an Army officer in Abhishek Sharma's "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran", which is based on the series of nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998. It also features John and Boman Irani. The film will air on August 15 on Zee Cinema.

"Plus, it's a film based on true events -- the nuclear tests that India conducted in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. It was one of India's most significant events post independence. Our attempt was to depict these events through the film, in as true and realistic a manner as possible right up to the moment of the blasts.

"For me, the film has reached its closure," she added.

The actress will soon be seen in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" -- a sequel to "Happy Bhag Jayegi". Being helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal and Jassi Gill.

The film is slated to release on August 24.

