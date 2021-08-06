'No Parivartan': Tenure as Bengal BJP Chief Ends in Dec 2022, Says Dilip Ghosh on Replacement Buzz ​

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh told News18 on Friday that his tenure as the party’s West Bengal unit chief will end in December 2022, amid speculation over Lok Sabha lawmaker Dr Sukanta Majumdar replacing him. The names of some senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Majumdar and Debasree Chaudhuri, have been tossed around in political circles and by the media for the past few weeks as potential candidates to take over the post from Ghosh against the backdrop of the party’s defeat in the April-May assembly elections.

When contacted, Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, “I am not aware of any such development. I think it would be unfair to make any comment based on speculation.”

Majumdar was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from the Balurghat constituency in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal as a member of the BJP. He defeated Trinamool Congress’s Arpita Ghosh by a margin of 33,293 votes.

Speaking to the News18, Dilip Ghosh, who is also the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Medinipur, said, “Not only his (Majumdar’s), there are many names that are doing the rounds as the next BJP president in Bengal. I would like to clarify that in the past month, I have not spoken to our party national president JP Nadda ji. Also, I have not suggested anybody’s name. As far as I know, my tenure (as state BJP president), as well as Nadda ji’s tenure (as BJP national president), will end in December 2022. So there is no question of any ‘parivartan’ (change) now.”

The other name is of Debasree Chaudhuri, general secretary of the party’s Bengal unit, who was made minister of state for women and child development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet in 2019 but was dropped during a rejig last month. She has a strong RSS imprint as her father Debi Das Chaudhuri was president of the Bharatiya Jan Sangha (BJS) from 1967 to 1980 in Balurghat in then undivided Dinajpur district.

Debrasree has on several occasions refused to comment on the speculation.

