No Pakistani soldier or citizen died during Balakot air strike: EAM Swaraj

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addressed a gathering in Ahmedabad, where she spoke about Balakot air strike done by India on Pakistan. Swaraj said, "I will tell you all about country's security. In 2008, India had faced the most shocking terrorist attack, i.e 'Mumbai terror attack' or 26/11. You know around 166 people died in that attack, out of which 126 were Indians, while 40 were from 14 different countries. That terror attack had effects on not only national grounds but also on International grounds. It was the time and chance, when the central government could have joined hands with those 14 countries and could have boycotted Pakistan. But they lost that chance and did nothing." She further said, "On contrary to this, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave lesson to Pakistan with surgical strike and air strike. And, he also worked towards boycotting Pakistan on International ground. We told them that our air strike was a self defence stunt. Yes, we set our Army free but we also gave them two directions that no Pakistani citizen or soldier should be hurt. Their target was terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad, who took responsibility of those 40 died during Pulwama attack. Our Army did really great and responsible job and no Pakistani soldier or citizen died during the air strike. Our move was also appreciated on International grounds and they said they are with us."